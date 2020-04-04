New Mexico TV stations to broadcast classes for K-5 students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With New Mexico schools shut down for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak, three public television stations on Monday will begin airing class lessons for home learning for students in grades K-5.

The participating PBS stations are KENW-TV at Eastern New Mexico University’s Portales campus, KNME-TV at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and KRWG-TV at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

The Albuquerque school district will provide four hours of instruction each weekday morning, which KENW called “an ambitious and vital new broadcast initiative.”

Academic subjects include English, math and science.

Schools statewide closed in March through the end of the school year to reduce the spread of the virus.

