New Mexico veteran’s awards and family heirlooms reportedly stolen from storage unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran is heartbroken after she was told all of her military awards and uniforms were taken from a storage unit.

Bonnie Elizabeth Specter served in the Navy and military for 12 years and said those items lost are worth thousands of dollars and are irreplaceable.

“Naval uniforms, blue uniforms, I had awards from my entire career, my degrees from college, as well as family heirlooms,” said Specter. She said the precious items were taken last week from her Storwise Self Storage unit off San Antonio and San Pedro.

Specter left those valuables behind when she moved to Washington state for work. But earlier this month, the storage company called to tell her what had happened. Specter said staff told her their cameras didn’t catch the crime.

“There may be something wrong with the mainframe,” said Specter. “Or the hardware, or something that’s not communicating from the cameras to them being able to see who was in my storage.” She said she’s in the process of filing her insurance claim for items she says are priceless.

KRQE did reach out to Storwise Self Storage for comment, but we did not hear back. Spector also said she reported the crime to police. KRQE tried reaching out to APD to ask if they have any suspect leads but did not hear back.

