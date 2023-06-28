Clovis, N.M — A New Mexico woman was found dead on June 23 in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Monday, the El Paso County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy, said CSPD, and identified the body as Nancy Mascarenas, 48, of Clovis, New Mexico.

According to CSPD, officers responded to gunshots in the 1500 East Boulder Street at 3:07 a.m. and “found a deceased adult female with a possible gunshot wound.”

Additionally, the fatal incident will be investigated as a homicide and detectives from the homicide unit have “assumed responsibility of the investigation,” said CSPD.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made and the investigation was still ongoing, according to CSPD.

If anyone has information on this investigation call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.