New Mexico’s largest utilities to resume normal billing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico who are behind on their gas and electric bills could lose power as soon as mid-August.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission prevented utilities from disconnecting service over unpaid bills during much of the pandemic.

The moratorium for investor-owned and large gas companies ended in May but has a 90-day transition period.

The soonest customers could be cut off is Aug. 12.

Utilities say shutoffs are a last resort and would happen only after customers receive multiple past-due notices.

The utilities and the state also have financial assistance for people struggling to pay their bills.

