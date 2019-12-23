New Mexico’s oil region schools see more enrollment spikes

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A school district in the heart of New Mexico’s booming oil and gas area continues to grow and see record enrollment.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the Hobbs Municipal Schools recorded enrollment at 10,586 students on the 80th day.

Officials say that’s 361 more students than the 80th day of last school year. Superintendent T.J. Parks announced that because the district is now above 10,000 students, it moves into a higher honor statewide.

The enrollment jump comes as southeastern New Mexico has seen a spike in oil production and oil prices, creating high-paying jobs and helping state revenues.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)