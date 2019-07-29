New requirement could mean thousands of Texans cut from SNAP

A new proposed requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could result in thousands of Texans being cut from the program including many in the Rio Grande Valley.

It is unclear exactly what kind of impact the proposed changes will have on Texans, but state policy experts estimate it could kick at least 125,000 people off of SNAP.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week it was proposing a new requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The rule limits states’ flexibility to set eligibility standards. Although food stamps are federally funded through the USDA, it’s up to states to decide eligibility and distribute aid as needed.

Since 2001, Texas required applicants to make no more than $42,000 for a family of four to be considered for SNAP benefits. Under the new rule, that number would fall to about $33,000 for a family of four.

Under Texas law, SNAP recipients must not own a car that costs more than $15,000. If the proposed rule goes into effect, no SNAP recipient could own a car costing more than $4,650.