New Texas driver’s licenses, carry cards have updated security features, veteran status

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is now issuing driver’s licenses and license to carry cards with new security features and a refreshed design.

Current driver’s licenses, ID cards and license to carry cards are still valid until the listed expiration date, but when you get a new one, they’ll feature what DPS says are “visible and discrete identifiers on the front.”

Driver’s licenses and ID cards will also be REAL ID compliant and have the gold star in the upper right corner.

The new licenses and cards are made of polycarbonate, and DPS says the material is more tamper-resistant and harder to reproduce. They’ll also feature laser engraving designed to provide another later of protection against alterations or forgery.

There will also be an identifier on the front of licenses for people with health conditions that may hamper their ability to communicate with other people, and it will also identify veterans and disable veterans along with the branch they served in.

The license cards also meet the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ national standards.

REAL ID compliance

All the new driver’s licenses and cards are REAL ID compliant, but those that don’t have a gold star on their state-issued IDs have to obtain it by Oct. 1 in order to fly or go into federal buildings. DPS says about 75% of people in Texas with licenses do have a Real ID-compliant ID.

If you don’t have a REAL ID (meaning no gold star in the upper right corner), check Texas.gov/goldstar to see if you can renew early and request a duplicate card that is compliant.

(Information from KXAN.com)