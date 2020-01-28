Newly released records describe chaos even before deadly mass shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas– More details were released on Tuesday regarding a suspected mass shooter’s erratic behavior leading up to a chaotic chain of events before and during a mass shooting in Odessa last August. Seven people plus the gunman died. More than 20 others were hurt.

Big 2/Fox 24 obtained documents through an open records request on Monday night regarding the mass shooting.

While it was reported that the incident began when the suspected shooter, Seth Ator, opened fire on a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper during a traffic stop, his erratic behavior began hours before the first shot was ever fired, according to the Odessa Police Department documents.

On the same day as the mass shooting, Ator got into an argument with his boss and was terminated. The argument quickly got out of hand and Ator’s employer contacted Odessa Police.

Ator, however, was not at the scene and when officers tried to contact dispatch, they told officers at the scene of the business that they were on the phone with Ator at that moment.

The responding officers then contacted Ator over the phone and reported that he was making claims about a conspiracy that included various agencies and individuals in reference to child pornography.

The OPD officer tried to gather more information from Ator but noted in the report that much of the information Ator was giving didn’t make sense.

This coincides with a report from FBI officials after the mass shooting who said Ator had called 911 prior to the shootings. FBI officials also said Ator was rambling on the phone but much of what he said did not make sense.

As the officer continued to decipher what Ator was saying, he hung up according to the public records. A short time later, gunshot victims were reported all over the city.

Many officers described moving from crime scene to crime scene, with some even re-routing when new shots-fired calls came to dispatchers. Some officers re-routed themselves due to proximity.

Some officers recalled responding to a scene to find no threat. Others remembered arriving at a location where multiple people were injured and they sprang into action assisting victims, taping off scenes or collecting statements from witnesses.

Viewer-submitted video showed residents in fear as they watched officers fly down local roads, where they responded to the various shooting scenes.

It all came to an end at Cinergy, a movie theater in Odessa. That’s where officers shot and killed Ator.

The victims include:

Raul Garcia

Kameron Brown

Rodolfo “Rudy” Arco

Edwin Peregrino

Mary Granados

Joe Griffith

Leila Hernandez

An employee at an unknown company reported to the OPD that there was TikTok video. A person in the TikTok was shown “making actions to a song that described driving around and killing people,” according to the newly-released public records.

Additionally, the company told the OPD that the hashtag #odessacheck was posted with the video.

