Nexstar to host live U.S. Senate debate between John Cornyn and MJ Hegar

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from Texas, incumbent Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and former Air Force helicopter pilot, MJ Hegar. “U.S. Senate Debate – Texas” will take place on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. CT, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, TX, and be telecast throughout the state.

The one-hour debate will bring together potentially 21 million viewers across Texas and will air on 15 Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas, KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston, KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco, KVEO-TV/SVEO-TV (NBC/CBS) in Harlingen/Brownsville, KTAL-TV (NBC) in Shreveport, LA, KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso, KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler, KAMR-TV/KCIT-TV (NBC/FOX) in Amarillo, KLBK-TV/KAMC-TV (CBS/ABC) in Lubbock, KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa, KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls, KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene, and KSAN-TV (NBC) in San Angelo. Local viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information).

The debate will be moderated by KXAN-TV news anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer, Gromer Jeffers, Jr., who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state The candidates will be asked for their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate via email to reportit@KXAN.com and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #txsenatedebate.

“Nexstar and the award-winning news anchors and reporters at our Texas television stations are committed to serving the interests of voters across the state by delivering exclusive local news content and political coverage that will enable them to make informed decisions on election day,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “The ‘US Senate Debate – Texas’ is the first statewide forum in which voters can hear directly from the candidates about the issues that matter most to them and their families before heading to the ballot box this November. We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations throughout Texas to bring this exclusive live debate to our viewers across the state. We are grateful to the candidates for their participation, and to the outstanding local communities we serve across Texas for their continued viewership and engagement.”

The election for U.S. Senator from Texas will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. To register to vote, please visit https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/.

U.S. Senate Debate – Texas Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

The Bullock Texas State History Museum – 1800 Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78701

Friday, October 9th, 2020

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

The debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

