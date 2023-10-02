LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are a resident of Lubbock and you have not registered to vote yet, now is the time to act. Here are the upcoming election dates for the Constitutional Amendment Special Elections for 2023.

During the November 7th election, Texans will have the opportunity to determine the outcome of 14 constitutional amendments that were recently placed on the ballot by state legislators.

As of Monday, there were 186,425 registered voters, according to votelubbock.org.

Here are important dates for the upcoming election:

Tuesday, Oct. 10. – Last day to register to vote

Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Nov. 3. – Early voting by personal appearance

Friday, Oct. 27. – Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Election Day) – Last day to receive a ballot by mail at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked

Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Last day to receive a ballot by mail at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply.)

If you’re unsure whether or not you’re a registered voter, check the Texas Secretary of State website. Additionally, Lubbock poll locations, early voting locations and a sample ballot can be found on the website.