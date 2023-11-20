PORTALES, N.M. — Darius Vonschriltz, 30, was sentenced to one year behind bars after being convicted of stealing from Ashley Furniture, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Vonschriltz pleaded guilty to Larceny and Receiving Stolen Property. According to the DA’s Office, the charges against Vonschriltz stemmed from him stealing over $100,000 in furniture from Ashley Furniture in Portales. $60,000 of merchandise was found at Vonschriltz’s home and storage unit.

According to the DA’s Office, Vonschriltz will spend one year at the New Mexico Department of Corrections.