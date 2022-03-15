LEA COUNTY, New Mexico — New Mexico Police reported a 15-year-old from Lea County as missing and endangered Tuesday.

Antonio Durantes Jr. was last seen just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Taylor Avenue in Lovington, NM.

Police described Durantes as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair with highlights.

Durantes was believed to be on foot, police said. Police did not know his whereabouts, destination or what he was wearing.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Roswell at (575) 382-2507 or dial 911.