NM State Police investigating officer-involved shooting with local sheriff’s office

Lovington, NM – On May 18, 2020, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a police shooting in Lovington involving the Lea County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

State Police agents learned that on May 18, 2020, around 4:00 p.m., LCSO Sergeant Jeremy Shimer was dispatched to 2620 East Avenue D for a report from family members that Cameron Richard Green (29) was shooting a handgun inside the residence. While Sergeant Shimer was en route, he heard over his patrol radio, “shots fired.” When Sergeant Shimer and other deputies arrived, they heard approximately five to six shots fired by Mr. Green toward them.

Green had barricaded himself inside a recreational vehicle (RV) outside of the house. Deputies set up a perimeter around the RV and ordered Green to come out over a loudspeaker, but he did not exit the RV. LCSO Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was activated, of which Sergeant Shimer is a member. Mr. Green yelled profanity towards deputies telling them he was not coming out of the RV.

Sergeant Shimer observed Mr. Green pointing a firearm toward LCSO deputies and he fired his department issued rifle at Mr. Green striking him. Mr. Green surrendered and was taken into custody. He was transported to Nor-Lea Hospital and later transported to a hospital in Lubbock, TX where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his hand.

Cameron Richard Green has been charged with Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts, 3rd degree Felony), Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member (1 count, 4th degree Felony), and Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling (1 count, 4th degree Felony).

NMSP Crime Scene Team agents located a .380 semi-automatic handgun inside the RV camper trailer along with numerous spent casing and bullet holes from within the RV Trailer. Another bullet hole was located on the residence going through a south bedroom window where Mr. Green’s mother resides.

Sergeant Shimer has been employed by the Lea County Sheriff’s office for 3 years. For inquiries into his duty status please contact Lea County Sheriff’s Office. At the conclusion of this investigation, the case file will be sent to the appropriate District Attorney for review.

