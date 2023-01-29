RUIDOSO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for a one-year-old male from Ruidoso on Sunday.

According to a press release from NMSP, the Ruidoso Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating Paul “Oak” Mochen. The one-year-old is two feet tall, weights 26 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey onesie, grey pants and blue shoes.

NMSP said the child is believed to be with his mother, April Mochen.

The mother and child were traveling in a blue 2007 Saturn with Arizona license plate 79A1BEA.

Their last known location was along westbound Interstate 40 near Thoreau, New Mexico at approximately 1:15 p.m. MT on Sunday.



Anyone with any information on their whereabouts was asked to contact the Ruidoso Police Department at (575) 258-7365 or dial 911.