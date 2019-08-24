NM State Police say one dead after officer-involved shooting in Hobbs

Hobbs, NM (Press Release) – The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police. On August 22, 2019 the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted by the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

State Police investigators learned that on August 22, 2019 at about 11:15 p.m. HPD officers were called to the Allsup’s located at 321 Dal Paso for reports of a male individual armed with a gun. At the Allsup’s, officers encountered Roberto Mata (46) of Carlsbad, armed with a gun. During the encounter shots were fired by Mata and an HPD officer. Mata was fatally struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The officer was not injured in the incident.

A third individual who is believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene in a dark in color GMC or Chevrolet pickup. This investigation is very preliminary. The identity of the officer involved will not be released at this time. Details about what led up to the shooting will be provided as they become available. If anyone has any information about this incident or information about the individual in the pickup that fled the scene you are asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500, option #1.

(This is a press release from NMSP)