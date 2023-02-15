CLOVIS, New Mexico – A 31-year-old Clovis woman, Montano, was found guilty of battery after beating her grandmother following an argument between the two.

On June 26, 2022, Officers with the Clovis Police Department responded to a domestic. Montano had been in an argument with her grandmother. During the argument, Montano pulled the her grandmother’s hair, scratched her face, neck and arms and ripped her shirt.

The Honorable Judge Whittington presided over the trial and sentenced Montano to 364 days in the Curry County Adult Detention Center, all which was suspended in favor of 2 years of supervised probation. Montano is required to do 52 weeks of Anger Management.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Trial Attorney, Leah Hutchins, and Montano was represented by Taylor Larsen, criminal defense attorney, of Clovis.

