NMDOH: All New Mexicans 16+ now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health:

The Department of Health on Monday announced that all New Mexicans 16+ are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.



“President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will hit that target nearly a month early,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.



DOH will continue to prioritize vaccine invitations for Phase 1A, New Mexicans 75 years and older, and New Mexicans 60 years and older with a chronic condition. The Department has chosen to open Phase 2 – the final distribution phase – because providers in some parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.



In addition, the CDC has indicated that states should expect meaningful increases in vaccine supply over the coming weeks.



New Mexico continues to earn recognition as the nation’s leader in vaccine distribution. DOH encourages all New Mexicans to register at vaccineNM.org. New Mexicans who have vaccine questions can visit vaccineNM.org/facts (vaccineNM.org/hechos en español).

(News release from the New Mexico Department of Health)