NMDOH announces COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling for New Mexicans 40 years and older

The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced that vaccineNM.org registrants who are 40 years and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To do so, users simply log in to vaccineNM.org using their confirmation code and date of birth, choose their location, and then select from available appointments in their area. Event codes for New Mexicans 40+ are no longer required, though they are required for younger populations.

“This has always been the goal – to provide New Mexicans as much flexibility as possible in scheduling their vaccine appointments ,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. “And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older.”

In the event that a user does not immediately find an available appointment, DOH encourages them to check back again. Providers are continually updating their appointment schedules.

Seniors and those with disabilities can also call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.

