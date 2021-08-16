NMDOH: Urgent call for nurses at hospitals statewide in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico Department of Health:

The New Mexico Department of Health is working to strengthen the nurse workforce at hospitals statewide. Due to the increase in hospitalizations across the state, nurses and anyone with a medical license – including recently retired health care personnel with an active license – are asked to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps.

The New Mexico Medical Reserve Corps (NM MRC) maintains New Mexico’s statewide registry of volunteer healthcare providers and support personnel. It is part of the Emergency Systems for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (ESAR VHP).

Hospitals in New Mexico and across the country are experiencing an increase of hospitalized patients due to delayed care or postponed surgeries, and as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant that is 2-4 times more contagious than previous strains.

“Our modeling is predicting that New Mexico will see over 1000 cases per day in the next several weeks,” DOH Acting Secretary David R. Scrase, MD said. “We ask our nurses, and anyone with a medical license, to once again volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps. To get through this together, we need everyone who can provide patient care to work side by side with us during this critical time.”

Throughout the pandemic, the Medical Reserve Corp Program filled over 139 requests for help throughout the state, deploying 2,750 volunteers who logged over 278,797 hours for COVID response.

Registration for NM MRC Serves is easy using the online volunteer registry program. Visit the NM MRC Serves website at volunteer.nmmrcserves.org. and sign up.

For questions, please contact State MRC Volunteer Coordinator Bobbie MacKenzie at bobbie.mackenzie@state.nm.us.

(Press release from the New Mexico Department of Health)