CURRY COUNTY, NM – On March 30, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Road 209 near milepost 6, north of Clovis. New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) employee Gerald R. Woodard, 58, was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was providing traffic control for a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle being investigated by the Curry County Sheriff’s Department.

The initial investigation indicates that NMDOT was providing traffic control around a crash scene using cones, NMDOT trucks with flashing red and blue lights, and flags. For reasons still under investigation, a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 69-year-old man failed to follow the traffic pattern and collided with a 2020 NMDOT Ford pickup. Woodard was in the bed area of the truck at the time of the collision and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the Dodge was transported from the scene in critical condition and later airlifted to a Lubbock hospital. His current condition is not known.

“The New Mexico State Police is saddened by the loss of Gerald Woodard, who was a dedicated member of the NMDOT family. NMDOT works closely with the New Mexico State Police and plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of our roads and highways,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “The loss of Gerald is a tragic reminder of the dangers that our transportation workers face every day, and our hearts go out to his family. We remind drivers to always be aware of their surroundings, obey traffic laws, and never drive distracted or while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, and seat belts were not properly used. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. For details on the initial crash, please contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office.