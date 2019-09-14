NMSP: 1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes in Ruidoso restaurant Friday





On September 13, 2019 at about 6:48 p.m., New Mexico State Police investigated a passenger vehicle that had crashed into a restaurant in Ruidoso, NM in Lincoln County.

The Initial investigation indicated a 2002 Honda, driven by a seventy-year-old female of Ruidoso, NM was attempting to leave the parking lot of the Farley’s Food Fun & Pub Restaurant located at 1200 Mechem Drive in Ruidoso. For reasons still under investigation the Honda accelerated and drove forward into the restaurant where it struck three patrons who were inside. Tammy Lynn Ford (58) of Clovis, NM sustained fatal injuries and she was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. A fifty-eight-year-old male sustained injuries believed to be life-threatening and he was airlifted to a hospital. The third person struck by the Honda, a seventy-five-year-old female, sustained injuries believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been properly used. The driver’s name of the Honda will not be released at this time due to no charges filed. The name of the victims involved will also not be released by State Police. New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted in the investigation. This crash is still under investigation. No additional information is available.



