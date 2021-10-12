NMSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Roosevelt County crash Friday

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

On October 8, 2021, at about 7:00 p.m. the New Mexico State Police, was alerted to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of NM State Road 206 and Roosevelt County Road 8, south of Portales, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford F-250 pulling a gooseneck trailer was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt County Road 8. As the truck and trailer were crossing the intersection of NM State Road 206 and Roosevelt County Road 8, a 2001 Ford Escape, traveling north on NM State Road 206 collided with the rear end of the trailer.

Wendy Marquez-Martinez, 20, of Portales, NM was a passenger in the Ford Escape. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 23-year-old male driver of the Ford Escape and a 17-year-old female passenger were both seriously injured. The driver was airlifted from the scene and the passenger was transported by ground to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The 32-year-old male driver and a 47-year-old male passenger in the Ford F-250 were uninjured. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

Seatbelt usage in the Ford Escape and alcohol involvement is unknown and still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

(Press release from New Mexico State Police)