NMSP: 11-year-old Clovis child dies in crash Tuesday, teenager injured

On November 16, 2021, at around 12:40 p.m. the New Mexico State Police, was called to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2017 Hyundai 4 door passenger car on New Mexico State Road 469 near milepost 11 between Grady and San Jon, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that the Hyundai, driven by an 18-year-old female of Clovis, NM was traveling north on State Road 469. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and slid sideways into a power pole. An 11-year-old female of Clovis, NM who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver was airlifted from the scene to a Texas hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelts appeared to have been properly worn by both occupants. NMSP generally does not identify in a press release, child victims of crashes or drivers who are not charged with a crime. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

