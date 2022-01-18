NMSP: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash north of Hobbs Saturday

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

Lea County, NM – On January 15, 2022, at around 7:44 a.m. the New Mexico State Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of East Rose Road and North Johnson Road in Lea County, north of Hobbs, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Brooke L. Chandler, 26, of Hobbs was traveling east on East Rose Road. For unknown reasons the Jeep left the roadway and rolled. Chandler and her passenger, Luis A. Sauceda, 32, of Hobbs were both ejected from the vehicle. They both suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and seat belts do not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash. This crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

(Press release from New Mexico State Police)