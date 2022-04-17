RUISOSO, N.M. — All evacuation orders for the McBride Fire in the Village of Ruidoso had been lifted as of Sunday morning, according to a press release from New Mexico State Police.

Residents were still asked to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid any downed power lines or damaged trees.

NMSP said the Ruidoso Convention Center remains open. The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army remain on scene providing hot meals, water, and support to the evacuees. T-Mobile is also offering free mobile phones.

As of midday Sunday, the fire was reported at 56-percent contained and had grown to 6,185 acres.

The fire is burning in Gavilan Canyon in the Village of Ruidoso.

Fire officials reported 207 primary structures and multiple outbuildings had burned.

There have been two fatalities reported since the fire began on April 12.

Firefighters made significant progress towards securing containment of the fire on Saturday.

Officials said they lifted most of the evacuation orders on Saturday except in two zones. These two zones had their evacuation orders lifted Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

