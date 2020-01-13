NMSP arrest man who shot at police

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police. On December 28, 2019, The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Game and Fish. State Police agents learned that around 7:30 p.m., the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and NM Game and Fish responded to a domestic violence incident at 55 West Side Rd., in Cloudcroft.

When Otero County Deputy Troy Thompson and Game and Fish Officers Corey Smith and Kurtis Felix arrived at the residence, they made contact with Thomas Ryan (54) of Cloudcroft, NM who was standing on an upstairs porch. Ryan pointed a handgun at the deputy and officers and fired at least one gunshot towards them. At this point, Deputy Thompson and Officer’s Smith and Felix discharged their duty firearms towards Ryan. A perimeter was established, and officers requested New Mexico State Police Tactical Team.

Members of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of this incident and scene. After hours of negotiations Ryan was taken into custody without further incident.

State Police agents charged Thomas Ryan with:

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace officer

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace officer

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace officer

Neither Ryan nor the law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. Deputy Troy Thompson is a nineteen-year veteran of the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Corey Smith is a seven-year veteran of the New Mexico Game and Fish and Officer Kurtis Felix is a two-year veteran of New Mexico Game and Fish. For inquiries about the deputy and officer’s duty status please contact their respective departments. This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with no further information available.

(This is a press release from NMSP)