NMSP arrest Texas man with 21 pounds of meth in vehicle

Guadalupe County, NM (News Release) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police. On Friday August 16, 2019 at about 6:30 p.m. the New Mexico State Police was conducting an ENDWI Sobriety Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 54 near milepost 239 in Guadalupe County. A grey 2017 Ford Taurus passenger vehicle driven by Edward Briley (40) of Pampa, TX entered the sobriety checkpoint.

Officers learned that Briley, who did not have a driver’s license on him, had a felony armed and dangerous warrant for probation violation in Texas. Briley was arrested for his outstanding warrant. In Briley’s vehicle officers found 21 pounds of methamphetamine. Briley was booked into the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute 1st Offense, Felony.

This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

(This was a news release from New Mexico State Police)