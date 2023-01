(Photo of Angel Woods provided in a press release from New Mexico State Police)

CLOVIS, N.M. — On Sunday, New Mexico State Police canceled a Brittany Alert that was issued on Saturday for a Clovis teenager.

According to NMSP, Angel Woods, 14, was located and was safe.

Authorities did not provide any additional information.

The Brittany Alert was issued at the request of the Clovis Police Department.

A NMSP press release on Saturday had said Woods was last seen on Thursday around noon at her home on Sheldon Street in Clovis.