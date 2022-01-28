PORTALES, N.M. – New Mexico State Police reported one person dead and one injured in a car crash in Roosevelt County Wednesday morning and cited “inclement weather” as a contributing factor.

NMSP said an 18-wheeler jackknifed, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck on State Road 206 near the Village of Milnesand.

The driver of the pickup, Pablo Rodriguez, 39, of Portales, was pronounced dead on scene according to NMSP.

The following is a statement from New Mexico State Police:

Roosevelt County, NM – On January 26, 2022, at approximately 9:38 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Road 206 near milepost 47, by the Village of Milnesand, NM.

The initial investigation indicates a 2011 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), driven by a 37-year-old male of Amarillo, TX, was traveling north on State Road 206 in inclement weather. The CMV Jackknifed and crossed over the center line into the southbound lane of traffic where it struck a southbound 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver of the Ford, Pablo Rodriguez (39) of Portales, NM sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV sustained unknown injuries and was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

Road and Weather conditions appear to be contributing factors in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor and seat belts were only properly used by the driver of the Ford. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

End of release.