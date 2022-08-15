The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 10, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Road 88, near Portales.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 White Lincoln, driven by Minnie M. Corbin, 89, of Portales, was traveling eastbound on State Road 88. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and shoulder, striking the rear-end of a Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative (RCEC) Freightliner Bucket Truck. The truck was parked on the shoulder as an employee worked on an electric pole.

Ms. Corbin was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Portales Fire Department. One of the RCEC workers was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A seat belt does appear to have been worn at the time of the crash. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

