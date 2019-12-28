NMSP: Eunice man dies in crash near Hobbs Christmas Eve

LEA COUNTY, NM (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:

On December 24, 2019 at about 3:15 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on Hobbs South Bypass near mile post 1 south of Hobbs, New Mexico.

The initial investigation shows a 2018 Dodge truck, driven by Martin Reyes-Lazano (34) of Eunice, NM was travelling east on Hobbs South Bypass near mile post 1. For reasons that are unknown, the Dodge crossed into the west bound lane of traffic. The Dodge collided head-on with a 2018 Freightliner semi-truck that was traveling west on Hobbs South Bypass. Reys-Lazano sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The driver of the Freightliner, a fifty-year-old male and his two passengers a thirty-nine-year-old male and a twenty-six-year-old male were uninjured. All three were treated by emergency medical personnel on scene.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly utilized. No additional information is available at this time.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)