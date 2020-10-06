NMSP: Fatal crash on U.S. 380 kills Hobbs woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police:

On September 29, 2020, at around 11:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal head-on collision on U.S. Highway 380 around mile post 213, west of Tatum.

The initial investigation indicates that a Dodge sedan, driven by Amanda Tafoya (19) of Hobbs, NM was traveling east on U.S. 380 when for unknown reasons, the Dodge crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a west bound 2013 Mack Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV). Tafoya sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seat belts were property utilized. This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

