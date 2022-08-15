LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube.

New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan at around 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 6 on a reported drowning. During the initial investigation, police said they found that 36-year-old Sebastian Perez-Gonzalez of Guymon, Okla. had drowned while trying to help his child.

Police said the child was struggling to stay afloat when their father, Perez-Gonzalez, swam toward them to help. Another person heard Perez-Gonzalez yelling and was able to get close and assist both of them. The child was eventually rescued but Perez-Gonzales went underwater and did not resurface.

According to the NMSP, Perez-Gonzalez’s body was found by New Mexico State Park Rangers at 3:47 p.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigators. The 11-year-old child was treated and released on the scene by emergency medical services.

New Mexico State Police are still investigating the incident.