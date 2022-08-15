The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 11, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on State Road 128 near milepost 27, west of Jal, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Kevin F. Montes (53) of Katy, TX was traveling east on State Road 128. For unknown reasons the Ford crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic of the opposite lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Peterbilt Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV). The driver of the Ford, Montes sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the CMV was treated and released by emergency medical personnel for minor injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been utilized properly. The driver of the CMV, who will not be named, is not facing charges. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

