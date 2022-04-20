EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — Two people were killed, and a third was injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening, according to the New Mexico State Police.



The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 529 west of Malijamar.

NMSP said a westbound van crossed the center line and collided with an international commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

Both drivers died in the crash. A teenage passenger in the CMV was airlifted from the scene.

The driver of the CMV was identified as Juan S. Martinez-Garcia, 42, of Hobbs.

NMSP said the driver of the van would not be identified until the family was properly notified.

The teenager, whose condition was reported as unknown, was not identified.