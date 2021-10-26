NMSP: Hobbs man dies in Eddy County rollover crash Monday

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:



On October 25, 2021, at around 3:30 p.m. the New Mexico State Police, was called to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2019 Dodge Ram truck on New Mexico State Road 137 near milepost 44 west of Carlsbad, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that the Dodge, driven by Brandon Ray Hall, 30, of Hobbs, NM was traveling north on State Road 137. For reasons unknown, the truck left the roadway, crashed and rolled. Hall was ejected from the truck and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol is not believed to be involved, and it appears that a seatbelt was not properly worn at the time of the crash.

