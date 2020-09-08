NMSP: Hobbs man dies in Lincoln County motorcycle crash Saturday

LINCOLN COUNTY, NM (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police (NMSP):

On September 5, 2020 at about 12:07 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash on US 380, near milepost 106, by Hondo, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2004 Dodge Durango, driven by Charity Autumn Swanner of Nogal, NM was traveling east on US380. For unknown reasons the Dodge left the roadway. The Dodge came back onto the roadway, crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic of westbound lane and collided head-on into a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling west. The driver of the motorcycle, Nicholas E. Woods (49) of Hobbs, NM sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and he was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the Dodge, Swanner was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been utilized properly. The driver of the Dodge, Swanner was cited for Careless Driving. No additional information is available.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)