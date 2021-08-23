NMSP: Hobbs man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash in Lea County Saturday

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

On August 21, 2021, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a one vehicle fatal rollover crash near 643 Anthony Road, west of Bennett, NM. 

The initial investigation indicates a 2000 Ford pick-up truck, driven by Ruben Ponce Fuentes (43) from Hobbs, NM was traveling east on Anthony Road. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a dirt mound, and rolled. Fuentes was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seatbelts were not properly utilized. Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

