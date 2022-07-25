The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On July 23, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a one-vehicle fatal rollover crash on State Road 114, near milepost 28, east of Dora, NM.

The initial investigation indicates a 2004 Nissan Sentra passenger car, driven by Nehemias Rodriguez (23) of Honduras, was traveling east on State Road 114. For reasons unknown, the Nissan left the roadway and rolled. The driver, Rodriguez who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol does appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been used. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

(Press release from New Mexico State Police)