Statewide, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police announced in a press release that they were conducting checkpoints for sobriety, driver’s licenses, and saturation patrols for January.

The NMSP said in its release these checkpoints are helping to ” change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence.”

The New Mexico State Police also said it was bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related deaths through media attention and intensive advertisements.