NMSP investigate fatal crash in Lea County Tuesday morning

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police:

On September 7, 2021, at approximately 6:36 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on NM Highway 128 near milepost 21, east of Loving, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by Jesse Godfrey (39) of Odessa, TX along with three other passengers, were traveling west on NM Highway 128. For unknown reasons the Dodge crossed over into oncoming traffic of the eastbound lane. The Dodge struck the left side of an eastbound 2013 International Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), driven by a 21-year-old-male. After the crash, the Dodge was struck by an eastbound 2019 GMC pickup that was driven by a 40-year-old male.

The driver of the Dodge, Godfrey and one of the passengers in the vehicle, Aaron Moreno (24) of Midland, TX both sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Godfrey and Moreno were pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. Two other passengers in the Dodge, a 27 and 28-year-old male both sustained unknown injuries. The 27-year-old refused medical treatment on scene and the 28-year-old was transported by emergency medical services to an area hospital.

The driver of the CMV sustained unknown injuries in the crash and he was transported by emergency medical services to an area hospital in Kermit, TX. The driver of the GMC was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. Seatbelts were properly utilized by all occupants, except for the deceased passenger in the Dodge. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

