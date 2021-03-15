NMSP investigate fatal crash Sunday evening in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:

On March 14, 2021 at approximately 8:20 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on NM Highway 467 near milepost 4, north of Portales, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 30-year-old male of Portales, NM was traveling north on NM Highway 467. For reasons still under investigation the Chevrolet crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic of the southbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a southbound 2008 Ford F-150 pickup. The driver of the Ford, Abundio R. Najera (65) of Portales, NM sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. A passenger in the Ford, a 64-year old female sustained unknown injuries and was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash and seatbelts were properly used by the occupants in the Ford. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)