NMSP investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Roosevelt Co.

On December 20, 2020 at approximately 6:34 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a multiple vehicle fatal head-on crash on US Highway 60, near milepost 348 east of Taiban, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2008 Ford Focus, driven by Terrell Christopher Ryan Daw (22) of Gallup, NM, was traveling west on US Highway 60. For reasons unknown, the Focus crossed over into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The Ford struck a 5th Wheel RV trailer that was being towed by a Ford F-250. The Focus continued to travel west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Chevrolet pickup head-on.

Daw sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the Ford F-250, a 49-year-old male of Sweetwater, TX was uninjured. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 23-year-old male and his passenger, a 23-year-old male, both from Portales, NM, sustained injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Clovis.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seatbelt appear to have been used.

