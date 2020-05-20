NMSP investigate Monday shooting involving the Lea County Sheriff’s Office

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the New Mexico State Police:

On May 18, 2020, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a police shooting in Lovington involving the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police agents learned that on May 18, 2020, around 4:00 p.m., Lea County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 2620 East Avenue D for a report from family members that Cameron Richard Green (29) was shooting a handgun inside the residence. When deputies arrived, they confronted Green, who had barricaded himself inside a RV outside of the house. Deputies set up a perimeter around the RV and asked Green to come out over a loudspeaker. Green fired several gunshots from the RV towards the deputies.

A Lea County deputy fired his duty weapon striking Green. Green was transported to Nor-Lea Hospital and later transported to a hospital in Lubbock, TX where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Cameron Richard Green has been charged with Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (3 counts, 3rd degree Felony), Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member (1 count, 4th degree Felony), and Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling (1 count, 4th degree Felony).

The details that lead up to this shooting are under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The deputies involved were uninjured. The name of the deputy who fired his weapon will not be released until interviews have taken place. For inquiries about the deputy’s duty status please contact Lea County Sheriff’s Office. At the conclusion of this investigation it will be sent to the appropriate District Attorney for review. More details will be released as they become available.

