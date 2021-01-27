NMSP investigates fatal crash in Lea County Wednesday south of Hobbs

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at around 5:00 am, the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Road 18 near milepost 6, south of Hobbs, NM.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling south on State Road 18, slowing to make a left turn. For unknown reasons, a 2000 Ford SUV that was also traveling south passed the Kenworth from behind by driving south in the northbound lanes. The Ford sideswiped the Kenworth and then rolled. The driver of the Ford, Gary L. Marshall, 63, of Mulberry, Tennessee was ejected. Marshall was transported to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn. This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

