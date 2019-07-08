NMSP investigating officer-involved shooting Saturday in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:



On July 6, 2019, the New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Clovis Police Department (CPD).

On July 6, 2019 at about 4:48 p.m., CPD officers responded to a domestic at 2720 Wallace Street in Clovis, NM. When officers arrived at the residence, they encountered Damon L. Smith (42) of Clovis, NM who was yelling at officers from inside the residence. Officers gave verbal commands to Smith (from an open front doorway) to have him exit the room. Officers observed Smith walk out of a room and into the hallway holding a rifle. Smith brandished the rifle towards the officers. A CPD officer discharged his department issued weapon towards Smith. Smith was not struck or injured. Officers retreated for their safety and waited for CPD SWAT Team to arrive.

CPD SWAT arrived at the residence and began negotiating with Smith. Officers utilized a Taser to take Smith into custody without further incident.

Smith was treated on scene by emergency personnel before being transported and booked into the Curry County Detention Center.

Smith was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault on Police Officer

Aggravated Assault on a Household Member

Resisting, Evading or Obstructing a Peace Officer

This information is preliminary, and the investigation is still active and ongoing. The name of the officer will not be released at this time. For information on the Domestic Violence incident, and administrative actions on the officer, contact the Clovis Police Department. When more information is available State Police will send out an additional press release.



(News release from New Mexico State Police)