NMSP issues Silver Alert for 83-year-old man from Lea County

LEA COUNTY, N.M– The following is a media release from the Lea County Sheriff’s Department:

Lea County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lambert Dave Lee, a Caucasian male, eighty-three-years-old, five foot six inches tall, weighing 213 pounds, with black and white hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Mr. Lee was last seen wearing. Mr. Lee was last seen on July 27, 2020 around 4:00 a.m., at 417 N. 25th Street in Lovington, NM traveling in a 1999 red Dodge truck bearing New Mexico license plate 678NRX. Mr. Lee is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Silver Alert is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff’s Department or 911.