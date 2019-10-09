NMSP: Mexican national killed in Lea County crash Monday evening

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:



On October 7, 2019 at about 7:27 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on NM Highway 132 near milepost 19, north of Hobbs, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by a twenty-five-year-old male from Mexico was traveling west on NM Highway 132. For reasons still under investigation the Ford left the roadway and rolled. The driver of the Ford sustained unknown injuries. He was transported to a hospital in Lubbock, TX by Aero Care air flight.

The passenger, Jesus Jose Hermosillo Flores (21) of Chihuahua, Mexico succumbed to fatal injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol and tire failure appear to be factors in the crash. Seatbelts do appear to have been properly used. The name of the driver will not be released at this time due to no charges being filed. This crash is still under investigation. No additional information is available.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)