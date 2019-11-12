NMSP: Midland woman dies in Lea County crash late Monday

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police



On November 11, 2019 at about 11:58 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a single vehicle fatal rollover crash on US 62, near milepost 70, west of Hobbs, NM.

The Initial investigation indicated a 2008 BMW, driven by Megan Nicole Kelso (27) of Midland, TX was traveling west on US 62. For unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The driver, Kelso was ejected. Kelso sustained fatal injuries and she was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have not been properly utilized. No additional information is available.

