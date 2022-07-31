The following is a Press release from New Mexico State Police:

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory from the Clovis Police Department (CPD). For details, please contact CPD at (575) 769-1921.

CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Mount, a 58-year-old-female. She is described as 5’06” tall, weighing 160 lbs. She currently has short, pink hair. She was last seen on approximately July 16th. Her destination, direction, and method of travel are not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Samantha Mount is asked to contact CPD at (575) 769-1921 or dial 911.

